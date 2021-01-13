Temporary Return to Curbside-Only Service

We have made the difficult decision to temporarily return to curbside pickup service for filling customer holds beginning on Tuesday, January 19. For updated curbside pickup hours, please visit librarypoint.org/curbside.

Customers will still be able to place items on hold and collect them using curbside pickup, so the ability to check out materials will not be interrupted. Customers are able to reserve a Book Group in a Bag, request Interlibrary Loans, and Suggest a Purchase. Materials can continue to be returned to bookdrops anytime. Overdue fees are not being charged.

Phone service will be available during curbside pickup hours, so please call us for your customer service needs, reading recommendations, and research questions, including Virginiana. Contact the library at 540-372-1144 or 804-472-3820, or through email or chat at librarypoint.org/ask.

To prioritize customer and staff safety, the public will not be able to enter library buildings or make reservations for meeting or study rooms starting Tuesday, January 19. We are ready to quickly return to Library Express service and branch visits when local COVID rates abate, and plan to do so on Tuesday, February 16. Any updates to this timeline will be announced on librarypoint.org and our social media.

Thank you for your patience and support as we work to provide excellent customer service while keeping our customers and staff safe.